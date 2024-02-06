A nice catch in the Headwater Diversion Channel

Robert Watkins places a buffalo fish in his cooler Monday. Watkins caught about 10 buffalo fish in the floodwaters of the Headwater Diversion Channel. He was using two triple hooks and a sinker to snag the fish. Watkins' friend, Melvin Enderle, said they fry some of the fish and can some to make fish patties.
