A new Sheriff is coming to Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that Brad Sheriff will be the school’s new vice president for finance and administration, effective Aug. 1.

Sheriff will succeed Kathy Mangels, who will work alongside Sheriff until her planned retirement this fall.

Sheriff, who holds a Ph.D in global leadership with a specialization in higher education administration from Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, comes to Southeast after four years as vice chancellor in a similar role at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Previously, Sheriff worked in finance for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

At UAFS, Sheriff oversaw an overall $80 million budget while supervising finance and business services, human resources, plant operations, IT services and the university police.

Southeast’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Wednesday is just over $139 million.