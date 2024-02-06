A new learning curve

Teachers at Clippard Elementary could be found throughout the campus making their final back-to-school preparations Tuesday after a morning of information, staff meetings and a video from Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Neil Glass.

As the local educators braced for their students' return to in-person learning Monday, the occasionally palpable feelings of anxiousness did not stop staff from finding ways to stay positive and bring fun into their pandemic-modified classrooms.

Instead of students filling the halls between class periods, teachers with carts of educational materials will rotate amongst classrooms during the coming school year to help minimize large crowds.

In one classroom Tuesday, art teacher Caitlin Koch and music teacher Debbie Kyle could be found next to their carts as they decorated their face shields with art supplies. Meanwhile, other teachers prepared to house students in their home classrooms for an entire school day.