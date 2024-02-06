A Meadow Heights extracurricular: Coon hunt night

Meadow Heights High School FFA is hosting its 20th annual youth coon hunt Saturday beginning at dusk, with $1,000 worth of rewards in store for those who ï¿½treeï¿½ and bring back their prized raccoons.

Raccoons are nocturnal animals and a special dog breed of coonhounds is responsible for running the prey up into a nearby tree. This assists the capture and killing of the animal by the hunter.

Meadow Heights High School FFA adviser and agriculture education instructor Sarah Burgfeld said there are usually about 80 participants each year, including youth and adult supervisors.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve had 100 people in the building before,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The basis of having it is to support youth hunting.ï¿½

Burgfeld said in recent years, hunters have even traveled from Illinois to join in.

Hunters from associations including Castor River Coon Hunters Club and Daisy Coon Hunters Club participate from year to year, she said.

For the entirety of the eventï¿½s duration, Castor River Coon Hunters have sponsored the event, Burgfeld said.

ï¿½Iï¿½m not a coon hunter; my dad was. ... You go after dark and take dogs with you,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½They have headlamps, and basically follow the dogs. The dogs will tree [the raccoons] and then theyï¿½ll shoot them.ï¿½

The students will bring their harvested raccoons back to the school, at or before midnight, and scores will be tallied.

ï¿½At midnight, we stop weighing,ï¿½ Burgfeld said.