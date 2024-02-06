A look back at the top 10 stories of 2016

Editor's note: This compilation of the top 10 stories of the year is based on voting by the Southeast Missourian newsroom staff.

David Robinson sits in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center during an interview with the Southeast Missourian in September. Laura Simon

1. Sikeston man David Robinson's murder conviction appealed to Missouri Supreme Court

Sixteen years into a life sentence without the possibility of parole, David Robinson maintains he had nothing to do with the death of Sheila Box.

Jennett McCaster, David Robinson's mother, is seen during an interview with the Southeast Missourian in September outside her Sikeston, Missouri, home. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

Since Robinson was convicted of murder in 2001 -- without any physical evidence -- the two men whose testimony put him away have recanted under oath, and another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed to the crime several times before committing suicide while he was in prison on an unrelated charge.

After a protracted legal struggle, Robinson's defense team managed to land his case before the Missouri Supreme Court.

Robinson's lawyer Jim Wyrsch spoke to the Southeast Missourian in December after the court announced it would hear Robinson's case.

"What it means for my client is that he has a chance to have his day in court," Wyrsch said.

The court has requested the state file a response in the case by Jan. 24.

Flooded homes in the Red Star District are reflected in the rising Mississippi River floodwater Jan. 1 in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

2. Mississippi River flooding breaks records at the start of the new year

About 10 p.m. New Year's Day, the Mississippi River crested at the highest point in Cape Girardeau history.

At its highest point, the National Weather Service measured the river at 48.86 feet, besting the previous record set in 1993 by 0.37 of a foot.

Initial forecasts called for the water to hit the 50-foot tally over the first weekend in January.

The river instead receded, though being spared that extra few inches made scant difference to the dozens of homes and businesses that were already flooded.

Cape Girardeau County emergency-management director Richard Knaup said although the flooding was worse than in 1993, that flood helped Cape Girardeau County to be better prepared to face a record flood.

"Because of the '93 flood, we were more prepared for this flood," he said.

Renee Boyd smiles as her girlfriend, Rachel Hornbeck, goes to hug her after Boyd's plea hearing Nov. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Boyd pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor assault, stemming from an incident in January. As part of the plea, Boyd is receiving a suspended imposition of sentence. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

3. Mentally ill woman charged with assaulting law-enforcement officer

During a late-night missing-persons call, an officer tried to restrain 22-year-old Renee Boyd, who suffers from multiple mental illnesses, including Tourette's syndrome, and had been off her medications for five months.

There was a struggle, during which Boyd struck the officer and a paramedic who also was involved in restraining her.

For this, she was charged with two felony assaults and a misdemeanor.

Over the next few months, Boyd spent 39 days in jail and was in and out of court fighting the charges. During that time, the Cape Girardeau Police Department implemented training measures to respond better to calls involving mental illness.

In November, her charges were amended from felonies to misdemeanors, and she pleaded guilty.

Visitors get a glimpse of the new Codefi location inside the Marquette Tower during its grand opening party Dec. 6 in Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

4. Local developers announce Marquette Tech District

Mayson Capital Partners announced in April its plans to turn the iconic Marquette Hotel downtown from vacant building to high-tech startup central.

The proposed development, which included the adjacent H-H Building and Marquette Center, also included plans to install a Marriott "Courtyard" Hotel and casual-dining restaurant.

Lead developer Jeffery Maurer told the Southeast Missourian the $20 million undertaking is expected to draw 200 to 300 workers and guests downtown each day when completed.

"This is not a spec project," he said during an address at the annnouncement. "We believe we have the businesses that can make this viable from the beginning and going forward for a long time."

Fiber-optic installation, he said, would also provide the infrastructure needed to entice tech entrepreneurs to the area.

5. Neelys Landing man shot, killed by highway patrol trooper

On April 29, Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Donald Jason McBride pulled over Jeffery Darrell Hobbs, 48, of Neelys Landing after the officer observed Hobbs speeding. Hobbs pulled into the driveway of an abandoned day care in Cape Girardeau County, where he and McBride exited their vehicles.

Dashcam video and audio released in September captured McBride ordering Hobbs back into his vehicle, obtaining Hobbs' consent to search his person, and the scuffle that ensued when McBride tried to handcuff Hobbs.

During the struggle, Hobbs' vehicle starts and stops, starts again and drives in a semicircle as Hobbs drives, still with one hand cuffed and McBride being dragged alongside.