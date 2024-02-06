A look back at 2019's top events

2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene.

Roy Thomas Day

In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony.

Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as a comic book writer for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and initiator of dozens of comic books, including the first "Star Wars" comic book series.

Members of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization lauded Thomas during the celebration, presenting him a key to uptown Jackson, an award and mayoral proclamation -- and a lifetime membership to both the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society and UJRO.

"As one of my idols Yogi Berra says, 'I want to thank everybody who made this night necessary,'" Thomas said. "It was very flattering when (Cape Girardeau County History Center director) Carla Jordan, who's the real head honcho of all this, called me. I thought it was a crazy idea."

Other event spotlights included a pop-up comic shop, pieces from a private collection on display and a signing by Thomas.

Marcellus Jones memorial pub crawl

In July, well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones was memorialized again in a pub crawl at 13 locations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The 2018 pub crawl raised $21,000, and through the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation, that money went toward two academic scholarships, local sports teams and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, said Jen Carothers, a longtime friend and president of the foundation.