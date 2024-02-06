All sections
NewsDecember 27, 2019
A look back at 2019's top events
2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene. In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony. Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as a comic book writer for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and initiator of dozens of comic books, including the first "Star Wars" comic book series...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Chance Masters rides a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Sikeston. (TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com)
Chance Masters rides a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Sikeston. (TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com)

2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene.

Roy Thomas Day

In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony.

Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as a comic book writer for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and initiator of dozens of comic books, including the first "Star Wars" comic book series.

Members of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization lauded Thomas during the celebration, presenting him a key to uptown Jackson, an award and mayoral proclamation -- and a lifetime membership to both the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society and UJRO.

A couple kisses while waiting in line for food on the fairway during the final day of Homecomers on July 27 in Uptown Jackson.
A couple kisses while waiting in line for food on the fairway during the final day of Homecomers on July 27 in Uptown Jackson.TYLER GRAEF

"As one of my idols Yogi Berra says, 'I want to thank everybody who made this night necessary,'" Thomas said. "It was very flattering when (Cape Girardeau County History Center director) Carla Jordan, who's the real head honcho of all this, called me. I thought it was a crazy idea."

Other event spotlights included a pop-up comic shop, pieces from a private collection on display and a signing by Thomas.

Marcellus Jones memorial pub crawl

In July, well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones was memorialized again in a pub crawl at 13 locations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The 2018 pub crawl raised $21,000, and through the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation, that money went toward two academic scholarships, local sports teams and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, said Jen Carothers, a longtime friend and president of the foundation.

Jackson Homecomers

The annual celebration began in 1908, and with a few interruptions over the years, has drawn thousands of revelers to Jackson, ready to dive in to food and fun.

This year, in July, DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream stand benefits the young men's international fraternity, DeMolay International, for ages 12 to 21, and "Chapter Dad" Rodney Pensel said the stand serves as the organization's main annual fundraiser.

Sandy and Wayne's Hutch once again served their famous hand-dipped corn dogs.

Jackson High School's guitar club played on the main stage as well.

Shipyard Music Festival

On Sept. 27 and 28, Ivers Square and the Southeast Missourian parking lots gave rise to a massive music festival: Shipyard, by rustmedia.

In 2018, the festival was only one day long, but 2019 saw the lineup expanded into a two-day affair with acts including Tidal Volume, Walden, Blackfoot Gypsies, Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Jukebox the Ghost and more.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Aug. 6, featuring plenty of events through the grand finale: Saturday night's rodeo.

Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin were among the musical acts.

Events including Bullfighters Only, bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

