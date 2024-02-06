All sections
NewsDecember 14, 2020

A Look Back

Cape Girardeau Post Office employees were deluged with a final big avalanche of Christmas packages on Dec. 23, 1957. Tackling the mountain of late mail were, from left, clerks Robert J. Sander, Robert D. Gladish, Lee Moore and Weldon Hoeller. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)...

Monday, Dec. 23, 1957, pg. 1 Last roundup. Postoffice employees were deluged today with the final big avalanche of Christmas packages and late mailers sent their gifts on the way. From the left, Clerks Robert J. Sander, Robert D. Gladish, Lee Moore and Weldon Hoeller tackle the mountain of packages.
Local News

