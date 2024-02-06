A Look Back

Cape Girardeau Post Office employees were deluged with a final big avalanche of Christmas packages on Dec. 23, 1957. Tackling the mountain of late mail were, from left, clerks Robert J. Sander, Robert D. Gladish, Lee Moore and Weldon Hoeller. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)...

