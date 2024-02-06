A look at bills passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers finished work Friday for their annual session. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed:

Abortion

Prohibits abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy except in medical emergencies. If overturned in court, a stairstep of less-restricting abortion bans would kick in at 14, 18 or 20 weeks. Also bans abortions based on race, sex or a diagnosis indicating Down syndrome. If the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion is overturned, abortions would be banned at any time in Missouri except for medical emergencies.

Bridges

Authorizes $301 million of bonds to repair 215 bridges. But the bonds are contingent upon the federal government approving a grant to Missouri to replace an Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River west of Columbia.

Budget

Authorizes a roughly $30 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, including the full amount called for by state law for K-12 schools and a total of $100 million of general revenue for state bridge repairs and local highway projects. Continues a requirement to charge international tuition rates for college students living in the U.S. illegally.

Business incentives

Authorizes up to $50 million of tax breaks for General Motors to expand its Wentzville assembly plant, allows state officials to provide upfront tax breaks to other businesses that commit to expand in Missouri and creates a new scholarship for adults to finish their college degrees.

Business battle

Offers a truce to Kansas in a battle for businesses in the Kansas City area, agreeing to halt the use of Missouri tax incentives to lure businesses from several Kansas counties in the metro area if Kansas adopts a similar policy within the next two years.

Child care

Tightens limits on in-home child-care providers, who currently are limited to caring for four children who aren't related to the caregiver. Creates a new limit of six children, including three younger than age 2, and exempts only school-age relatives.