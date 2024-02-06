A long history for old Cairo Mississippi River bridge

Cairo, Illinois, a city surrounded by levees at the southernmost tip of the state and known as "Little Egypt" because of its namesake Egyptian city on the Nile River, is known for bridges and bridge closures at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Cairo Mississippi Bridge has carried motorists between Birds Point, Missouri, and Alexander County, Illinois along U.S. 60/62 since its founding 94 years ago, is about to be shut down for a year.
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Thursday, Sept. 14, the nearly century-old crossing will close Oct. 2, and reopen Oct. 1, 2024.
"This closure is necessary to perform major structural repairs," according to a news release from Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
The venerable span has a storied history.
Cairo Mississippi's structure length is 5,184 feet long with a main span of 700 feet.
According to www.historicbridges.org, Cairo Mississippi River Bridge and Cairo Ohio River Bridge are cantilever truss bridges: "Given the staggering rate in which such bridges in the United States -- which were never overly populous to begin with -- are being demolished, the historic significance and rarity of these bridges is rapidly increasing."
