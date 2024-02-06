All sections
May 23, 2020

A letter to the Class of 2020

Bonnie Hanners
Photo by Gracie Cook
Photo by Gracie Cook

To the Class of 2020,

Who would have imagined that this would happen to us our senior year? Senior year is supposed to be "perfect" with lots of great memories that will last a lifetime. However, plans were changed. Proms were cancelled, conventions postponed, graduations postponed, banquets cancelled and so many other events that meant a lot to us that are not going to happen.

Many ask, why is this happening to us? We do not know the answer to this, but there is a reason and some good in this situation. Although we have lost a lot of memories that we will never get back, we are making history and a completely different set of memories that we will cherish. However, don't let us forget those three great years that we had running on the field, hitting the ball and cheering on our classmates. Attending conventions, competing in competitions, taking new roles in clubs, community service projects, and having those special teachers that all of the upperclassmen talked about! We have attended proms, formals, homecoming games, and had the chance to get to dance all night long. Soon we will be able to get together, have graduation, senior trips and many more memories that we planned on.

My classmates from Meadow Heights have impacted my life for 13 years, and that is something I will never be able to forget. We have laughed, cried and screamed together, but we all have made it through -- together. Although we may be a tiny school, we have made a huge impact on those around us. I will never forget my classmates, teachers or my community. We have to trust God that this is all happening to us for a reason. Don't let this stop you from going towards your dreams, attending college or going toward your career aspirations! Remember, the Class of 2020 needs to be remembered for being strong, courageous and making a change in the world.

We have the whole world supporting us and cheering us on. We are the Class of 2020; we can do and go through anything!

Best Wishes to the Class of 2020!

