March 22, 2024
A kayaker drowned on a Missouri lake, and two others are missing
Associated Press
Associated Press

STOCKTON -- A kayaker from Michigan died and two other people are missing after an outing on a Missouri lake.

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Thursday identified the victim as 18-year-old Melodie Roberts of South Lyon, Michigan. Authorities have not released the names or other information about the two kayakers who are missing, but said their kayaks were found.

The accident happened on Stockton Lake in southwestern Missouri. The patrol said it was unclear when the kayaks capsized, but rough water was believed to be the cause.

