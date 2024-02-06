A Joyful Heart: Local comedian explodes into viral consciousness

A bald man in a blue shirt sits at the head of a conference table, surrounded by coworkers when a woman walks in. You hear her before you see her.

"Excuse me, is there a Craig in here? Craig!? Is that YOU? CRAIG?!" the woman says. Well, she doesn't actually say it. She belts it.

"Craig!? Happy birthday!"

This force of nature entering the room is Joy Brooker. If you know Joy Brooker -- and if you live in Cape Girardeau there is a good chance you do -- you know what's about to happen.

Brooker waddles into the vertical video frame, wearing some sort of red costume. Is that a tomato? An apple? A red velvet cupcake with sloppy icing? It's hard to tell.

"I have a singing telegram from your wife!" Brooker projects, her round face and dark brown eyes showing out of a mask that ends in a point that is beige for reasons yet unknown. The woman wearing the red whatever-it-is hands Craig a balloon shaped like a star. Joy Brooker then begins her routine. It starts with aggressive clapping then breaks into a customized version of the quirky 1992 hit, "I'm too sexy" by Right Said Fred.

The unsuspecting men and women around the table begin laughing at this surprise entrance. Craig cowers. He can't look. But he also can't not look. His face reddens, but not as loudly as the lopsided, oddly-sculpted material surrounding Brooker's body. One person leaves, Brooker would explain later. This isn't the meeting he signed up for.

The awkwardness of this thing that's happening, in a conference room of a call center, to the man at the head of the table, rekindles the shenanigans of "The Office", the kind of Jim Halpert's making. But a more accurate comparison might reflect the days of Chris Farley living in a van down by the river. Like Farley, Brooker projects loudness, visually and otherwise, as she reaches deep for the notes and delivery, clapping and dancing as she goes.

And while comparisons to the famous SNL skit may seem like hyperbole, more people watched Brooker loudly serenade a 50-year-old AT&T manager with Right Said Fred than people who watched Farley's original SNL act 30-plus years ago. Some 10.5 million people watched SNL weekly in 1991, according to thewrap.com.

Joy Brooker

By the time of this article's writing, Brooker's Cape Girardeau birthday surprise had been viewed 17.5 million times on Tiktok; 11 million times on Facebook and 1 million times on Instagram. Brooker's video will almost certainly surpass 30 million views collectively.

But it almost didn't happen at all.

TikTok, or at least the vitriol that lurks on the platform, had almost gotten the best of Cape Girardeau's comedic dynamo.

Social media can be as ugly as it is joyful.

Goals

Joy Brooker, now in her thirties, doesn't crave "going viral" in the way younger people crave it. Brooker understands, having gone viral before, that going viral for viral's sake doesn't pay any bills. To be successful as an influencer, you need a sustained audience and content worth selling. She is building just that.

Beyond an influencer, Brooker is a comedian. She has more than earned the distinction. She spent four years in Los Angeles doing stand-up comedy among other jobs. She experienced a fair amount of success in that area, but she shied away from the spotlight after immersing herself into the routine. She didn't always enjoy the stand-up culture, which was ultra-competitive. She didn't feel she fit in. She said she also bumped into a situation where she was being recruited by a business associate into the Church of Scientology. She ended up meeting someone through a friend, escaping what she disliked and feared about L.A., and moved to Sikeston, Missouri.

"People were wanting to make a series based off of me, but I was not in a place in my life where I could handle success, at all," Brooker said. "So I ran from it. To Sikeston, believe it or not. I needed an excuse to get out of California. It was a whole thing."

After leaving a relationship in Sikeston, Brooker moved to Cape Girardeau, where she has lived since. In 2019, she thought she'd try to earn a few extra bucks here and there with singing telegrams on Valentine's Day. Before she knew it, she was on Amazon picking out the gaudiest costume she could click her mouse on.

Too sexy

"You're too sexy for this job, too sexy for this job, too sexy, don't stop," she sings, adding a visceral growl to the low notes. Craig buries his face as Brooker pumps her arms back and forth, and wiggles her hips, which are still hidden underneath that thing Brooker is wearing. Wait, are those blue lightning bolts? And what's with the extra material coming off the side of her neck and shoulder?

She approaches Craig and rubs his head.

"You're too sexy for your hair, too sexy for your hair, that's why it's not there!"