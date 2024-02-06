More than 200 people came out for “Let’s Dance It Out,” a family event Saturday at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau organized by south-side group Authentic Voices and motorcycle group Dem Boyz.

Koreena Woodson, co-chairwoman of Authentic Voices, said Authentic Voices wants to bring about changes in the south Cape Girardeau community.

She said the group wants to do events similar to “Let’s Dance it Out” to bring neighbors together and share laughter.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department also allowed children to sit in its firetrucks as firefighters drove them.

A bounce house and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs also were available for attendees.

Parents and their kids dance during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Between everything else, music and dancing were a huge part of the event.