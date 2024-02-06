All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2017
A good time for change: Event seeks to foster friendships, laughter in south Cape
More than 200 people came out for "Let's Dance It Out," a family event Saturday at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau organized by south-side group Authentic Voices and motorcycle group Dem Boyz.
By Andrew Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian
Dena Martin swings on the monkey bars during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.
Dena Martin swings on the monkey bars during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

More than 200 people came out for “Let’s Dance It Out,” a family event Saturday at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau organized by south-side group Authentic Voices and motorcycle group Dem Boyz.

Koreena Woodson, co-chairwoman of Authentic Voices, said Authentic Voices wants to bring about changes in the south Cape Girardeau community.

She said the group wants to do events similar to “Let’s Dance it Out” to bring neighbors together and share laughter.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department also allowed children to sit in its firetrucks as firefighters drove them.

A bounce house and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs also were available for attendees.

Parents and their kids dance during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.
Parents and their kids dance during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Between everything else, music and dancing were a huge part of the event.

The song “The Cupid Shuffle” brought parents and their children dancing on the basketball court, and two dance contests for the younger children were organized.

Valaree Rutherford, a member of Authentic Voices, said the organization seeks to serve as the voice for south Cape Girardeau.

It holds meetings at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Rutherford also said Authentic Voices want to bring back “Let’s Dance It Out” in 2018 and make it an annual event.

Erik Battles, 3, holds onto the net of the bounce house during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.
Erik Battles, 3, holds onto the net of the bounce house during the "Let's Dance It Out" event Saturday put on by Authentic Voices and Dem Boyz at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

awhitaker@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3636

