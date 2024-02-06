A ghost of a chance for Friday the 13th fun, and more ahead

Triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13, has been around for centuries, said Christy Mershon, interim director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University.

Friday is an unlucky day, too.

So why not have a ghost tour or two on Friday the 13th?

Mershon has been leading these ghost tours, or haunted walking tours, in Cape Girardeau for more than a decade, she said.

"When people think of Cape Girardeau, they think 'old town,'" Mershon said -- perfect for the spooky fun of leading a group through eerie spaces under the moon.

That, and the history at the heart of every community, is what keeps Mershon leading these tours.

Mershon said the tours were born out of a convergence of two seemingly unrelated phenomena: an aging out of core volunteers who were undertaking Cape Girardeau's historic preservation efforts, and shows such as "Ghost Hunters" that helped spur haunted tours of major cities, such as Boston and New Orleans.

"They're haunted history tours," Mershon said of the televised programs. "I saw that I could get more people to come to spaces if it was about a haunted tour."

That, and it's a sneaky history lesson, she added, laughing.

Mershon is also interim director of the university's Continuing Education program and involved with Cape Girardeau's Glenn House historic site, and continually seeks ways to engage people.

It's part of the university's core mission of bringing the region's history into the present day in a meaningful way, she noted.

Haunted tours are a great way to draw people in who might not otherwise visit a space.

"I'm not a historian," Mershon said, although she does have a minor in historic preservation, but she loves emails she'll get sometimes after a tour when a participant finds something she got wrong.

"It's great," she said. "Now these people have a care for a building, a family, history that they didn't know about before."

Mershon said she's seeing more people interested in holding weddings at historic sites, too.

There are more ways to interact with historic sites than being led by a docent knowledgeable in architecture styles and furniture trends throughout different historic periods, Mershon said.

And ghost stories are appealing. "It goes back to the bardic tradition, storytelling around a fire," Mershon said. "I think we tend to lose that in adulthood."

Mershon said the tours generally last around two hours, and originally, she'd planned to speak for the entire time. But, she discovered, people on the tour often want to share their own bits of family history.

"It's like a little confessional," Mershon said, with people queueing up to tell stories, some funny, some outrageous, all folkloric.

Mershon said she's fascinated by some of the common threads she sees in these stories, both that she hears from people and that she picks up in her research.

Bad luck, the number 13, and Fridays are just a few of the recurring themes, she said.

Biblically, the 13th apostle was Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus to the Romans, she said.

Going back even further, the Code of Hammurabi, a list of laws dating back to about 1700 B.C., skipped the 13th law, going from 12 to 14 -- just as many high-rise buildings do when numbering floors.

Borrowing from that long history for a ghost tour of downtown Cape Girardeau felt like a natural step, Mershon said.

Also, she said, "Seriously, it's just fun."

Friday's tour will meet at Boardman Pavilion, in the parking lot in front of Art Van Furniture, at 7:30 p.m., Mershon said.