As the school year drew to a close, Daken Kramer worried about children who owed money for meals at his school. So the enterprising fifth grader decided to do something about it.

Daken, 11, posted a video last month challenging friends, family, and even strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. He was apparently convincing: He raised $7,370 — more than double his original goal of $3,500. It paid off all the debt at his school and provided nearly $4,000 to reduce meal debt at Blue Springs High School, as well.

Daken, in a phone interview Wednesday, said he simply wanted to do something nice.

“It was my last year," the soon-to-be middle schooler said. “I just wanted to do something kind to say thank you to the school.”

Nearly 30% of the 15,000 students in the Blue Springs School District are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, according to state data. Even at that lower cost, some students at the district's 20 schools can't keep up. Overall, the district has a meal debt of around $235,000.

Nationally, the School Nutrition Association's 2024 survey of member school districts found that the median district meal debt as of November was $5,495, up from $5,164 a year earlier. The survey found that debt amounts can reach up to about $1 million for some districts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal aid provided free school meals nationwide, but that ended in 2022. Daken's mom, Vanessa Kramer, said she learned that the pandemic-era program was the only time some students in the district got breakfast.

“That kind of stuck with me because I grew up in a food-insecure home,” Vanessa Kramer said. “There were a lot of times that even as a high schooler, I was getting a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."