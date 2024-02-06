A donut full of jonquils

I planted a sweet gum seedling in my yard about 40 years ago. It grew into a tree, and I became aware that it was too close to a highline wire. I cut the tree down before it got too tall, and the stump became a perfect backdrop to ring with flowers. I chose jonquils.
Years passed and the stump eventually rotted away, leaving this beautiful donut of yellow flowers.
Jonquils were brought to North America over 200 years ago from Spain and Portugal. They are very easy to grow and require virtually no care.
You may substitute a tree stump with a car tire or a big bucket. Simply place it on the ground in the spot you prefer and plant jonquils around it.
AARON HORRELL is owner of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau. He is a Bollinger County native.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.