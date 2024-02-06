A 'dogged' pit bull still giving inspiration to Mac's Mission

The namesake for the Mac’s Mission shelter, a 9-year-old pit bull, is still alive despite the odds.

“(Mac) is a cancer survivor and has had five leg surgeries,” said Mac’s Mission co-founder Rochelle Steffen, whose organization dealing with small animals with special needs became a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit in late 2015 and is now housed on 3 acres at 325 County Road 436, 2 miles north of Jackson.

Steffen, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, said Mac remains a living inspiration for the shelter and for her personally.

“(Mac) changed my whole life,” said Steffen, 44. “I wouldn’t take $30 million for him.”

The goal of Mac’s Mission is to adopt out every animal, a vision that is now larger than saving only pit bulls.

“Pit bulls have a bad rap,” Steffen said. “(They’re) just as good a dog as others. Their behavior has to do with how they’re treated.”

The census at midweek revealed 45 dogs being sheltered, seven of them pit bulls, plus three cats, two tortoises and a cockatoo.

Steffen said Mac’s Mission has become known for dealing with “hard cases,” including neglected animals, those with clearly visible injuries and others with neurological issues.

“Back in the day, the (Humane Society of Southeast Missouri) didn’t have the resources to save the small percentage of hurt animals,” said Steffen, “(so) that became our niche.”