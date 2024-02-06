All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2020

A 'dogged' pit bull still giving inspiration to Mac's Mission

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mac's Mission co-founder Rochelle Steffen with the shelter's pit bull namesake, Mac, in an undated photo.Southeast Missourian file

The namesake for the Mac’s Mission shelter, a 9-year-old pit bull, is still alive despite the odds.

“(Mac) is a cancer survivor and has had five leg surgeries,” said Mac’s Mission co-founder Rochelle Steffen, whose organization dealing with small animals with special needs became a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit in late 2015 and is now housed on 3 acres at 325 County Road 436, 2 miles north of Jackson.

Steffen, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, said Mac remains a living inspiration for the shelter and for her personally.

“(Mac) changed my whole life,” said Steffen, 44. “I wouldn’t take $30 million for him.”

The goal of Mac’s Mission is to adopt out every animal, a vision that is now larger than saving only pit bulls.

“Pit bulls have a bad rap,” Steffen said. “(They’re) just as good a dog as others. Their behavior has to do with how they’re treated.”

The census at midweek revealed 45 dogs being sheltered, seven of them pit bulls, plus three cats, two tortoises and a cockatoo.

Steffen said Mac’s Mission has become known for dealing with “hard cases,” including neglected animals, those with clearly visible injuries and others with neurological issues.

“Back in the day, the (Humane Society of Southeast Missouri) didn’t have the resources to save the small percentage of hurt animals,” said Steffen, “(so) that became our niche.”

Steffen, a former volunteer with the Humane Society, is now the only full-time employee of Mac’s Mission with two part-timers also paid staff.

“Volunteers and (financial) supporters make the shelter go,” Steffen said. “We’re 100% donor-financed.”

Co-founder Requi Salter said Mac’s Mission has had a $360,000 annual budget the last couple of fiscal years, “the vast majority going to medical care and veterinary care.”

Mac’s Mission is trying to raise funds to match a $200,000 matching grant promised recently by a donor who requested anonymity.

“We (have) matched $37,000 (so far) but (the drive) stalled out,” said Steffen, noting the donor has paid out $70,000 to the organization so far.

Dealing with animals often abused at the hands of people has impacted Steffen’s view of human nature.

“There are some crappy people out there who do bad things,” she opined, “but an equal number who want a dog to have better treatment.

“For every jerk, there’s a good guy,” Steffen added.

Those who want to help can make a gift at www.paypal.me/macsmission or via Venmo by searching @macs-mission. Cash and checks may be mailed to Mac’s Mission, P.O. Box 444, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

On a related note, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau, is encouraging residents to adopt a pet during the nationwide Empty the Shelters initiative today through Sunday. A pet can be adopted out at the reduced fee of $25.

Local News
