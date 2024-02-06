A different Halloween this year in Cape Girardeau County

In Cape Girardeau County, Halloween will likely look different this year from in previous years.

While the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city governments do not regulate trick-or-treating, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released guidance for increased safety on and around Oct. 31.

The county health department recommends activities such as watching scary movies online with friends, holding a socially-distanced costume parade, or creating a Halloween candy hunt, rather than traditional Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating or going to parties, as the latter can increase chances of catching and spreading COVID-19.

Jackson city government posted to Facebook on Monday asking everyone to use safe judgment on when and where to trick-or-treat.