A couple of hymns: Sharps spread joy in Key of D

In a small extra room of their house, Judy and Ralph Sharp stand near microphones with a flute and a 12-string guitar in front of a cell phone to record a hymn almost every day for their "Key of D" Facebook page and Youtube channel.

"It's a chance for us to do something together," Judy said.

"We like doing stuff. We're one of those weird couples that we just enjoy each other's company," Ralph said.

Their name comes from the fact that the key of D has two sharps, which in this case, represents the two of them. The Sharps have been married for more than 41 years and have been playing music together for the majority of their relationship. Judy retired from Oak Ridge School after teaching music for more than four decades.

They started the recordings in March once their church stopped Sunday school classes for older adults as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple performed hymns for the class and were receiving messages that those in the class missed their music. So, they brought the music to them safely by posting recordings.

Ralph Sharp sets up his phone on a tripod to record a hymn for their Key of D Youtube channel and Facebook page at their home in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

They said that they had such an overwhelming response to the videos, and people were asking for more. So, they went forward with it and haven't stopped.

Some recent comments on their Facebook posts have been those of thanks and compliments. Ginger Sims Riehn commented, "You make your flute sound so good, Judy! You both are so talented!" Shirley Hahs commented, "Thank you for your beautiful music."

"It's fun seeing the responses we get. It's fun going in and looking at the metrics of it and realizing that we're being heard in about 10 different countries now," Ralph said.

They admit that they do it for others as much as they do it for fun.