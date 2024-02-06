Cape Girardeau School District students will have a simpler dress code to follow when the new school year begins. It will be less restrictive and more fair to students, superintendent Neil Glass said.

In 2012, the district implemented a strict dress code ï¿½ essentially a school uniform system, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

In 2015, that strict code was relaxed slightly. Students could wear shirts with stripes or plaid patterns instead of allowing only solid colors, for example, and logos on clothing were allowed, while not amending requirements for pants, bottoms, accessories or spirit wear.

Now, before the 2018-2019 school year, Glass said, the dress code is being altered from a policy to a procedure.

The district office now has three dress codes: one for elementary student, one for middle students and a third for secondary students.

And the codes now give recommendations for how clothing ought to be worn, but leave the details to individual building principals.

ï¿½This gives us a lot greater flexibility to make the minor changes we need to make and still be compliant with the general dress code,ï¿½ Glass said.

The elementary school dress code has only seven bullet points, including prohibiting distracting or disruptive clothing and head coverings, and requiring clothing to fit within one size of proper fit.

For middle school students, the dress code is more detailed, with eight bullet points and some subheads. In addition to the elementary-school requirements, middle school students must not have holes in their clothing, and the list of prohibitions is longer, including house shoes, spaghetti-strap shirts and visible undergarments.

The secondary school dress code is longest, but still fits on one page.

And, Glass said, students gave input to administrators when the code was being discussed.