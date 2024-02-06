NEW MADRID — The St. Louis Cardinals are among the nation’s oldest baseball teams. At 100, Virginia Haubold is one of their oldest fans.

In celebration of her 100th birthday, the New Madrid Living Center went red in her honor Friday, Feb. 7. There was a Cardinals-themed birthday cake and Cardinals decorations along with ballpark snacks.

Other honors included a visit from New Madrid Mayor Nick White, who read a proclamation from the Missouri Senate honoring her centennial milestone. And, of course, there was a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday".

Her love of baseball stems from her childhood, Haubold recalled.

Born Feb. 7, 1925, in Bernie, she was the 12th of 13 children in her family.

“Oh man, we had a time. We always had something to do — good or bad,” she recalled with a laugh.

With her 12 siblings, Haubold said they played baseball in the summer. In the winter there were basketball games in the family’s barn loft.

When it was too dark to play outside, the children used the table where the family of 15 ate their meals for table tennis or card games.