Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle.

Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was left without a food distributor. Often, the food they could find did not meet federal nutritional guidelines. Federal officials waived those restrictions to make it easier for schools to feed their students.

Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services for the district, said direction from the government was, "Feed the kids what you can feed them. Do what you can."

However, those waivers have been rescinded, and schools are expected to return to serving food meeting the pre-COVID-19 nutritional guidelines. Though supply issues have somewhat improved, there are still challenges

Dana McClard, food service manager of the district's Nutrition Services Department, said meeting the guidelines is difficult because it's hard to find distributors carrying such products.

"We have to meet the dietary guidelines. We have to meet a certain amount of whole grain products, sodium and calorie restrictions," McClard said.

Cape Girardeau school officials are preparing for a federal procurement review of the 2021-2022 school year. The reviews happen every six years, and Crowell said the results will be interesting.

"We're well aware there are going to be some benchmarks we did not completely succeed at meeting," Crowell said.

McClard said another difficulty is being able to set a menu ahead of time only to find out certain products aren't available. But she said things are moving in a better direction than they were.