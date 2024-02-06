Vangilder was already in the habit of showing up for his own enjoyment, having risen directly from the ranks of the band's members, performing both in the percussion section and as a trumpet player. Vangilder was also a band director at Jackson School District from 1984 until his retirement in 2011.

Jackson Municipal Band draws a crowd to its weekly performance, 7 p.m. Thursdays, at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson. Each show offers something slightly different, closed by a new guest musician each week; sometimes a local artist, sometimes someone from elsewhere in the country.

Vangilder said audience members aren't the only ones who can expect to enjoy themselves.

"Everyone in the band enjoys making music, and some even tell me that the municipal band is their 'therapy,' or 'me time' for them," Vangilder said. "They can get out of the house and enjoy a rehearsal or concert, making music with the other band members — which is sort of like a family, a band and musical family."