NewsJune 23, 2022

'A band and musical family': Jackson band and gears up for summer performances

"Band members are bank presidents, university professors, factory workers, engineers, public and private school educators, medical professionals, college and high school students. They range in age from 70s to teenagers," director Scott Vangilder said of the Jackson Municipal Band...

Michael Leifer
Scott VanGilder directs the Jackson Municipal Band during rehearsal Tuesday.
Scott VanGilder directs the Jackson Municipal Band during rehearsal Tuesday.Nathan Gladden

"Band members are bank presidents, university professors, factory workers, engineers, public and private school educators, medical professionals, college and high school students. They range in age from 70s to teenagers," director Scott Vangilder said of the Jackson Municipal Band.

"They enjoy performing together working for a common goal, to make the best music possible for their audience," he said.

In 2010, Jackson Municipal Band's former director, veteran leader Nick Leist, retired, and Vangilder picked up the reins. Vangilder said his journey since then has been "a pleasure."

Vangilder was already in the habit of showing up for his own enjoyment, having risen directly from the ranks of the band's members, performing both in the percussion section and as a trumpet player. Vangilder was also a band director at Jackson School District from 1984 until his retirement in 2011.

Jackson Municipal Band draws a crowd to its weekly performance, 7 p.m. Thursdays, at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson. Each show offers something slightly different, closed by a new guest musician each week; sometimes a local artist, sometimes someone from elsewhere in the country.

Vangilder said audience members aren't the only ones who can expect to enjoy themselves.

"Everyone in the band enjoys making music, and some even tell me that the municipal band is their 'therapy,' or 'me time' for them," Vangilder said. "They can get out of the house and enjoy a rehearsal or concert, making music with the other band members — which is sort of like a family, a band and musical family."

