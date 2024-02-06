All sections
NewsJune 7, 2017

911, lemonade emergency! Kansas City officers visit wannabe cop's stand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of thirsty police officers responded to an "emergency" call to visit a lemonade stand run by a 3-year-old aspiring cop in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reported Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand -- wearing police coat and hat -- that afternoon...

Associated Press
Hannah Pasley, an aspiring cop, poses for a photo at her lemonade stand Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hannah Pasley, an aspiring cop, poses for a photo at her lemonade stand Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.Jill Toyoshiba ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of thirsty police officers responded to an "emergency" call to visit a lemonade stand run by a 3-year-old aspiring cop in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand -- wearing police coat and hat -- that afternoon.

When the flow of customers thinned, Hannah's aunt, Ashly Rooks, and her friend Sierra Moore took to Facebook to encourage officers to visit.

Rooks said the street soon was packed with squad cars. Moore said "50 plus" officers responded, and a police helicopter buzzed overhead.

They gave Hannah a Kansas City Police Department patch and a Clay County Junior Deputy badge.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

