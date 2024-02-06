All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2018

9-foot-long snake's escape leads to school early dismissal in Brentwood

Associated Press

BRENTWOOD, Mo. ï¿½ Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class. Students were sent home a short time later.

A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed on the escape. The snake was found beneath the floor, wrapped around pipes. The ceramic floor was ripped up to retrieve her.

A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school. When she retired, she left the snake for the school to keep.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

