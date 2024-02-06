BRENTWOOD, Mo. ï¿½ Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class. Students were sent home a short time later.