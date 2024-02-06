9 charged after McCloskey confrontation won't be prosecuted

ST. LOUIS -- Nine people charged with misdemeanor trespassing after a racial injustice protest in a private St. Louis neighborhood in June will not be prosecuted, city officials said Tuesday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who live in the neighborhood, confronted the demonstrators with guns and have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.

The protesters were issued citations earlier this month.

Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said in a statement Tuesday prosecution of the trespassing charges "is not warranted" and charges would be refused, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.