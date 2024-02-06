9/11 memorial in Jackson taking shape

The bravery and sacrifice of hundreds of first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, during and after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., affected Jackson Fire Rescue captains Sam Herndon and Ryan Davie deeply -- and they're leading a charge to finish a memorial now in progress on the Jackson fire station lawn.

The memorial will honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, and fallen firefighters from Cape Girardeau County.

Jackson Fire Rescue has a history of commemorating the 9/11 attacks. According to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, the department tries to find a creative, meaningful way to honor the sacrifice of the firefighters who gave their lives on 9/11. Past commemorations include a firefighter in full gear on a stair machine for a set amount of time to mark each of the 343 firefighter deaths, and a march from Interstate 55 to the fire station: 3.43 miles, in full gear.

The idea for the memorial was born in 2017, after the 9/11 commemoration. While meaningful, the previous efforts weren't a concrete place to visit and remember.

Now, grass is sprouting around the newly laid-in pavers, a path that leads to the pentagon-shaped base of the memorial. A round piece of plywood covers the spot that will eventually house a stone medallion at the path's head, and flagpoles will be moved from their present spot along the sidewalk to the memorial's rear.

An artist's rending of the 9/11 Memorial in Jackson Submitted photo

It's taking shape.

Overlooking the busy intersection at South Hope Street and Jackson Boulevard, the memorial will eventually include two black "towers" inscribed with the names of those who died in the 2001 attacks, three flagpoles, a statue of a kneeling firefighter facing the towers, and benches, Herndon said.

The path's pavers will be inscribed with the names of Cape Girardeau County firefighters, Davie said.

"What's cool is, it's gone from our hand-drawn plans to this," Davie said. "It's turned out just like the pictures."

Herndon nods. "From colored pencil sketches to real life," he said.

That real-life element is why this project is so important to the two firefighters. The Sept. 11 attacks were 19 years ago, and both Herndon and Davie want visitors to the memorial to remember, always, the bravery and sacrifice shown by those who died.

"We just want people to always remember that all those who gave their lives to save their fellow Americans," Herndon said. "Don't forget."

There's an educational piece to it, too. Students, most of whom likely weren't born yet when the attacks occurred, can come to the memorial and learn more about 9/11, Herndon said -- the benches will be inscribed with facts and statistics about what happened that day.

"Now, it's just a few pages in a history book," Herndon said. "This will give them a perspective that's more than just reading on a page."

Financially, they're still fundraising, Herndon said. "We won't finish putting it in unless we can pay for it," he said. "Donations are really key to finishing the project."

Right now, they're about $13,000 away from fully paying for it, Herndon said.