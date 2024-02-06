85-year-old convicted of murder incompetent for sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 85-year-old suburban Kansas City man convicted of killing an attorney is not competent to move forward with sentencing, a judge has ruled.

David Jungerman will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, and his competency will be reevaluated in six months following the ruling on Friday, KCTV-TV reported.

Jungerman was found guilty of first-degree murder in September for the 2017 killing of 39-year-old Tom Pickert, who was shot in front of his home after he returned from walking his children to school.