NewsDecember 5, 2017
807 Southeast students to receive degrees Dec. 16
Southeast Missouri State University’s fall commencement ceremony will see 807 students receive their degrees Dec. 16. Completing their undergraduate studies will be 620 students, and 187 will receive master’s degrees. Two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center will be held...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Southeast Missouri State University’s fall commencement ceremony will see 807 students receive their degrees Dec. 16.

Completing their undergraduate studies will be 620 students, and 187 will receive master’s degrees.

Two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center will be held.

The Colleges of Liberal Arts and of Health and Human Services will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 16.

The Harrison College of Business and the Colleges of Education and of Science, Technology and Agriculture will hold a commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

Hamner Hill, interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, will deliver the 10 a.m. address, and Walt Lilly, professor of biology, will present the 2 p.m. address.

In total, 141 students will graduate with honors — 20 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade-point average); 36 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade-point average); 82 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade-point average); and three will graduate with honors in associate degrees.

Also recognized during the ceremony will be six students graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and five Honors Scholars.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

