8 St. Louis County police departments to obtain body cameras

ST. LOUIS -- Eight police departments in St. Louis County are joining forces to equip about 260 officers with body cameras.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police chief Jeremy Ihler told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch the departments were awarded a $400,000 federal grant to pay for the devices. The departments are working together to help smaller departments control costs and storage prices beyond the life of the grant, he said.

Police departments in Brentwood, Bridgeton, Clayton, and at the University of Missouri-St. Louis are among the agencies partnering with Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Many officials called for body cameras after protests following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson as a way to build trust and reduce use-of-force complaints.

The Regional Justice Information System Commission is overseeing the initiative and will manage the video collected by the eight departments, said former St. Louis police chief Dan Isom.