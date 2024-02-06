8 shot, 3 fatally, during latest hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Conservation officials say eight people were shot, three of them fatally, during the 2018 fall deer and turkey hunting seasons.

The Springfield News- Leader reported the Missouri Department of Conservation said two of the fatal shootings happened at hunting camps and the third happened in the field. The victims were identified previously as 52-year-old Randy Reising of Arnold, Missouri, 70-year-old Charles Bark of Marengo, Illinois, and 24-year-old Justin Atchison, who was an assistant football and baseball coach at Willard (Missouri) High School.