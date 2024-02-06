All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2019

8 shot, 3 fatally, during latest hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Conservation officials say eight people were shot, three of them fatally, during the 2018 fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. The Springfield News- Leader reported the Missouri Department of Conservation said two of the fatal shootings happened at hunting camps and the third happened in the field. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Conservation officials say eight people were shot, three of them fatally, during the 2018 fall deer and turkey hunting seasons.

The Springfield News- Leader reported the Missouri Department of Conservation said two of the fatal shootings happened at hunting camps and the third happened in the field. The victims were identified previously as 52-year-old Randy Reising of Arnold, Missouri, 70-year-old Charles Bark of Marengo, Illinois, and 24-year-old Justin Atchison, who was an assistant football and baseball coach at Willard (Missouri) High School.

Of the five non-fatal incidents, four were self-inflicted and the fifth occurred when the hunter shot a victim while swinging on game.

Conservation officials said hunters killed 290,339 whitetails during Missouri's various deer hunting seasons in 2018-2019, an increase from the 284,477 whitetails that were taken in the 2017-2018 season.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

State News
