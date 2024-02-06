Cape Girardeau police retrieved an alligator hatchling that was on the loose last weekend. That quirky discovery, along with media coverage and social media interest, led to the wider public knowledge that it is indeed legal to own an alligator in Cape Girardeau if it is shorter than 8 feet long.

Here is a list of "dangerous wild animals" -- animals not allowed for residents to have as pets -- listed in Cape Girardeau's ordinances: