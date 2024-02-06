Joe Kirchdoerfer was 14 when he started showing jersey cattle at the SEMO District Fair, but that was 70 years ago.

The dairy farmer now boasts seven decades as a jersey cattle exhibitor at the annual fair.

In 1949, he and sister, Marie James, showed their jersey cattle for the first time. Kirchdoerfer continued into his adult life and said he hasn't missed a year at the fair since.

"My dad went and bought us, me and my sister, three little jersey heifers," Kirchdoerfer said recalling back to his early days at the fair.

He said his grandfather started their family's Cape Girardeau County farm back in 1895 where family members have lived ever since.

Joe Kirchdoerfer stands next to his family's jersey cattle before they are shown in Monday's competition at the 2019 SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. This year marks 70 years that Kirchdoerfer has been an exhibitor of jersey cattle at the fair.

"I was born and raised right there," he said.

Kirchdoerfer eventually met his wife of 59 years and counting, Mildred, and had four children. Their sons, Carl and Eddie Kirchdoerfer, now run the farm with their parents.

"When you win your first blue ribbon, you just kinda get the urge to keep coming back," Mildred said of her husband.

For the Kirchdoerfers, farming is very much a family affair.

"It takes a family to make it go or it won't happen. Cause when they're out showing or something, somebody's got to be back home getting the next group of cows ready to go or milking," Carl said.