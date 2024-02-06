7-year-old Cape Girardeau girl dies in crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Route O, 1 mile west of Route N and 4 miles north of Charleston, as the westbound vehicle driven by Doris J. Wheeler, 70, of Charleston traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck an embankment.

Wheeler received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Her 7-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m. by Mississippi County paramedic Brian Wilcox.