7 Missourians indicted in catalytic converter theft ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A federal grand jury has indicted seven Southwest Missouri residents who allegedly stole thousands of catalytic converters and sold them to an Arkansas company for millions of dollars, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The thefts have increased dramatically in the Springfield area for the last two years, U. S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement.

"Not only were numerous individual car owners victimized by these thefts, but several nonprofit organizations and churches were also victimized," she said.