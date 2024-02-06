7 charged with rioting after protest in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS -- Protesters who were arrested at an unruly demonstration at a suburban St. Louis shopping mall were released from jail Sunday amid cheers from demonstrators.

An estimated 200 people gathered at the St. Louis County Justice Center on Sunday afternoon, a day after 22 protesters were arrested at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Among those released Sunday was the Rev. Karla Frye. Protesters claim Frye was choked by police.

Frye was charged with assault, rioting and two counts of resisting arrest.

A court document accused her of jumping on the back of a police officer, injuring the officer.