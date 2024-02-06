All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 5, 2018
657 Southeast students to receive degrees Dec. 15
More than 650 students are slated to receive diplomas during Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s upcoming fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Show Me Center. The honors will be bestowed in two ceremonies; one at 10 a.m. for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and Harrison College of Business and Computing, and another at 2 p.m. for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Holland College of Arts and Media. ...
Tyler Graef
Students line up Dec. 16, 2017, during Southeast Missouri State University fall commencement at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Students line up Dec. 16, 2017, during Southeast Missouri State University fall commencement at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

More than 650 students are slated to receive diplomas during Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s upcoming fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Show Me Center.

The honors will be bestowed in two ceremonies; one at 10 a.m. for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and Harrison College of Business and Computing, and another at 2 p.m. for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Holland College of Arts and Media.

Missouri Department of Higher Education head Zora Mulligan and former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson will deliver the commencement addresses to the morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

The 657 students graduating include 528 undergrads, 122 are masterï¿½s degree candidates and seven specialists. Eleven of those students will be recognized for graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA and 192 will graduate with honors.

The overall numbers are down from last yearï¿½s fall commencement ceremonies at Southeast, which saw more than 800 graduates.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mulligan is the current Missouri commissioner of higher education, a post she has held since her appointment in 2016 by the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Before leading the Department of Higher Education, she served as the departmentï¿½s assistant commissioner, general counsel and legislative liaison, helping to revise financial-aid programs to help low-income students and reviewing the process by which public colleges and universities pursue capital projects.

Mulligan has also served as the University of Missouri Systemï¿½s chief of staff.

Knudtson, a prominent area businessman, is executive vice president and board director of First Missouri State Bank. He also served a six-year term on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, presiding over that body for more than two and a half years.

Knudtson studied at Southeast and will receive his own diploma during the ceremony. In 2006, he was awarded the universityï¿½s Vandiver Show Me State Award.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy