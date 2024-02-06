$65 million Loews hotel planned for Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS — Loews Hotels & Co. plans to build a $65 million hotel as part of the second phase of the Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
The Live! By Loews-St. Louis hotel will be across the street from Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals said construction on the $260 million second phase is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.
Loews said in a news release the hotel will have 216 rooms, meeting and event space, a grand ballroom and an outdoor event terrace.
In addition to the hotel, the second phase of Ballpark Village is expected to include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower and more retail and entertainment businesses.
The Cardinals said the second phase will create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs.
Pertinent address:
Ballpark Village, St. Louis, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.