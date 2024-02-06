64th annual Regional Science Fair biggest yet

Glowing pickles. The power of magnets. Electroplating. Iron levels in breakfast cereal. Experiments with water, muscles, plants.

That’s just a tiny sampling from the 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on Tuesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

This is the biggest year yet for the science fair, said fair director Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at SoutheastHEALTH.

More than 700 students from 43 high schools and junior high schools presented 442 projects, Grigery said.

Grigery participated in the fair herself as a child, and loved it, she said.

Now, she works in the medical field, and it’s important to her to get students excited about it, she said.

In 2010, Grigery said, just more than 400 students participated. Ten years later, that total is more than 700 — a 40% increase, she noted.

That’s due to a lot of hard work to grow the fair, she said.

“A lot of that growth is, teachers who want to come,” Grigery said. They in turn get their students excited about it, she said.

“What’s most important to me is the senior division. It matters so much for college applications, and scholarships,” she said, noting many job openings go unfilled because of a lack of trained workers.

Grigery said three of the senior-level projects will go to the International Science and Engineering Fair, to be held in May in Anaheim, California.