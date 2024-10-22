$63M in capital improvements expected in next fiscal year

The City of Cape Girardeau has more than $63 million in capital improvements planned for next fiscal year, according to a recent update of the program list extending through 2028.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to adoption of the 2023-28 Capital Improvements plan at their meeting Monday, March 20. Councilwoman Shannon Truxel was absent from the meeting.

The program is an annual review of the capital needs of the city broken down by project and department, as well as the various revenue sources for the improvements. It must be adopted prior to April 1 each year, according to the city charter.

The program estimates nearly $250 million in improvements will be made in the next decade. However, around $88 million of those improvements are labeled as "contingent" on identifying funding sources.

The projects are broken down by recurring grant/revenue projects, tax initiative projects and fleet requests.

Grant/revenue projects

Improvements to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport comprise the bulk of the grant/revenue projects in the next year — more than $18 million of the $27 million. The new terminal and T-hangars construction will cost nearly $15 million combined, with around two-thirds of the funding coming from a portion of the city's Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Securities Act funds — a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package passed at the beginning of the pandemic — and the rest covered by the Capital Improvements Sales Tax (CIST).

Public Works is the next highest on the list with more than $7.5 million in projects. The majority is from cured-in-place pipe repairs and upgrades to the Influent Pump Station.