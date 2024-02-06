62-year-old fisherman drowns in southern Missouri

ABO, Mo. -- Authorities say a man has drowned while fishing in southern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 62-year-old Benny Wilson of Lebanon. The patrol said he was fishing from an elevated location around 1 p.m. Tuesday when he slipped. He fell into about 10 feet of water about 1 mile up from the Hull Ford Access on the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
