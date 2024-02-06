61-year-old man found 3 weeks after St. Louis nursing home closed

ST. LOUIS -- A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia -- who had been missing for more three weeks since the St. Louis nursing home where he lived abruptly closed -- was found Tuesday about a mile away, authorities said.

Northview Village Nursing Home, the city's largest nursing home, shut down suddenly Dec. 15.

As workers scrambled to prepare residents for transfer to other facilities, and employees from other nursing homes arrived to take them, one resident, Frederick Caruthers, walked away from the building, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The state Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Caruthers was found at a local restaurant. A member of the public saw him and phoned the police.

Sgt. Charles Wall of the St. Louis Police Department said the officers received a call Tuesday at around 10 a.m. that Caruthers had been spotted on the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue -- about 1 mile north of the shuttered nursing home.