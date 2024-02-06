61-Mile Yard Sale to bring higher vehicle, pedestrian traffic

There will be lots of great deals to be found at the 61-Mile Yard Sale, but deal-seekers bring a lot more traffic during the annual event.

Stretching from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Missouri, on Thursday through Saturday, droves of people will be out hunting for bargain prices on anything from collectible toys and books to lawn mowers and designer wear.

Because of this, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of the higher number of vehicles and pedestrians out along U.S. 61 this weekend.