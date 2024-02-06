All sections
November 6, 2017

6 Missouri utilities to share $120 million in federal loans

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Six Missouri utilities will use nearly $120 million in federal loans to upgrade the infrastructure for electricity in rural parts of the state.

The Missouri grants are part of $2.5 billion in loans the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded for rural electricity projects.

The Central Electric Power Co-op will receive the largest loan in the state with $40 million. The utility plans to use the money to build 11 miles of transmission line and improve another 77 miles of lines.

Associated Electric Co-op will receive $29.2 million. And Howell-Oregon Electric Co-op will receive $27 million.

State News
