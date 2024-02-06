6 chimps removed from facility under court order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. -- Six chimpanzees have been removed from their caretaker under a court order after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed in 2016 the chimps were being held in inadequate conditions.

The chimps were removed Wednesday from a Festus, Missouri-area facility. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service oversaw the removal of the chimps out of concern their caretaker, Tonia Haddix, or others would try to block the effort.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry's order capped a yearslong dispute over the fate of the chimps, after a 2016 lawsuit claimed they were being held "confined in cramped, virtually barren enclosures" at the Missouri Primate Foundation facility.

According to the suit, Haddix and the facility's treatment violated the federal Endangered Species Act.