5th annual pub crawl for well-known mixologist set for Saturday

The fifth annual pub crawl in memory of Marcellus Jones is set for Saturday, June 10.

Jones was a well-known bartender and bar manager in the downtown Cape Girardeau scene for many years. He passed away in June 2018 from natural causes at the age of 50.

Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation Pub Crawl was created as a continuation of the friendships Jones made in his life and the joy he brought to others.

The pub crawl will start at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. This year's stops on the pub crawl are The Rude Dog Pub, 21 Taps, Spectrum, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, Coin-Op Cantina, Many Good Things and Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

The foundation will have a tent outside the Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore starting at 6 p.m. and T-shirts, wristbands, stickers and more are for sale. Those who would like to purchase a T-shirt from a previous year's crawl can do that as well.

This year's shirt is bright yellow and priced at $15. The wristbands will be $10, and there will be a combo available for $20.