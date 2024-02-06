$5M award upheld in white professor's discrimination case

ST. LOUIS -- A white professor at a predominantly black university in St. Louis was fired "because of the color of her skin," a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed a 2015 jury verdict that awarded nearly $5 million to Beverly Wilkins, a former professor at Harris-Stowe State University.

"Rarely have we seen such manifest and open evidence of racial discrimination," the appeals court ruling said.

It was unclear whether the university would appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.