573 area code reaching 'exhaustion' stage

In 1996, area code 573 — including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri — was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and pagers.

No plan lasts forever and the state Public Service Commission, in a news release late last month, said 573 will also reach "exhaustion" by the first quarter of 2025.

PSC officials have directed North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) "to proceed with an overlay plan to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers in area code 573."

Options

PSC had two options to deal with what it terms "telephone number relief."