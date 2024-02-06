All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 3, 2022
573 area code reaching 'exhaustion' stage
In 1996, area code 573 — including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri — was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and pagers...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The distribution of current telephone area codes in Missouri. North American Numbering Plan Administrator is working on a plan to add a new area code within the 573 area.
The distribution of current telephone area codes in Missouri. North American Numbering Plan Administrator is working on a plan to add a new area code within the 573 area.Courtesy North American Numbering Plan Administrator

In 1996, area code 573 — including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri — was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and pagers.

No plan lasts forever and the state Public Service Commission, in a news release late last month, said 573 will also reach "exhaustion" by the first quarter of 2025.

PSC officials have directed North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) "to proceed with an overlay plan to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers in area code 573."

Options

PSC had two options to deal with what it terms "telephone number relief."

  • Overlay. This plan allows customers to keep their seven-digit phone numbers within a new area code but will require ten-digit dialing on local calls.
  • Geographic split. This plan preserves seven-digit dialing by dividing an area code into two regions. However, some customers would have to change their phone numbers.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"As suggested by staff, the Commission finds that the overlay of a new area code within the existing 573 geographic area is more efficient and will be less disruptive to customers than would be a geographic split of that area," according to an April 22 PSC release.

No information has been provided thus far about identifying the numbers in a future new area code.

PSC said NANPA is required by law to begin telephone number relief 36 months in advance of number exhaustion.

St. Louis region

Beginning Aug. 12, customers in area code 314 may be assigned a number in new area code 557 when they request new service or add an additional line.

PSC said the changes will ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers are available.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy