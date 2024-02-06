53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held

The 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This holiday tradition is put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the regional not-for-profit, and goes to support multidisciplinary arts programming across the region for youth, tweens, teens, adults, practicing artists, veterans, under-resourced communities and people with disabilities.
According to a news release, the craft show will feature more than 300 high-quality craftsmen, including many of the finest artisans from across the Midwest. The annual event draws an estimated 11,000 visitors to both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.
Vendors are now being accepted for those with 100% handmade items, and each booth must pass a rigorous inspection process to participate. Each venue will host "Best in Show" judges, who will select and name one booth "Best of Show", per each location, for the 2023 fair.
The fair will feature home enhancing decor such as sculptures, framed original art and photography, handmade pottery, leather goods, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items of every description, toys, knitted and quilted baby apparel, wreaths and table decorations as well as an array of jewelry, according to the news release.
Those who plan on attending, but not looking for crafts, will be able to purchase food items, such as homemade Christmas candies, fresh roasted nuts, savory holiday dips and sauces, honey, baked goods, homemade jelly and salsa and fudge.
Just one ticket is good for admission to both locations. Cost for Saturday and Sunday is $5. Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://2023craftfairtickets.paperform.co. All tickets bought online must go to the Osage Centre location first.
