All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 1, 2023

53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held

The 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This holiday tradition is put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
People taste samples of dips offered by Pam's Pantry at the Arts and Crafts Extravaganza on Nov. 18, 2017, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
People taste samples of dips offered by Pam's Pantry at the Arts and Crafts Extravaganza on Nov. 18, 2017, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This holiday tradition is put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the regional not-for-profit, and goes to support multidisciplinary arts programming across the region for youth, tweens, teens, adults, practicing artists, veterans, under-resourced communities and people with disabilities.

According to a news release, the craft show will feature more than 300 high-quality craftsmen, including many of the finest artisans from across the Midwest. The annual event draws an estimated 11,000 visitors to both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vendors are now being accepted for those with 100% handmade items, and each booth must pass a rigorous inspection process to participate. Each venue will host "Best in Show" judges, who will select and name one booth "Best of Show", per each location, for the 2023 fair.

The fair will feature home enhancing decor such as sculptures, framed original art and photography, handmade pottery, leather goods, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items of every description, toys, knitted and quilted baby apparel, wreaths and table decorations as well as an array of jewelry, according to the news release.

Those who plan on attending, but not looking for crafts, will be able to purchase food items, such as homemade Christmas candies, fresh roasted nuts, savory holiday dips and sauces, honey, baked goods, homemade jelly and salsa and fudge.

Just one ticket is good for admission to both locations. Cost for Saturday and Sunday is $5. Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://2023craftfairtickets.paperform.co. All tickets bought online must go to the Osage Centre location first.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy