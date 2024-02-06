53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held

The 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This holiday tradition is put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the regional not-for-profit, and goes to support multidisciplinary arts programming across the region for youth, tweens, teens, adults, practicing artists, veterans, under-resourced communities and people with disabilities.

According to a news release, the craft show will feature more than 300 high-quality craftsmen, including many of the finest artisans from across the Midwest. The annual event draws an estimated 11,000 visitors to both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.