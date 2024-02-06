51st Lincoln Day to feature Republican officeholders, candidates

Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouri’s Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program.

The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Republic Women’s Club, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to educate individuals so they can be knowledgeable about the candidates and what they’re going to do for the county, state and their constituents prior to going to the polls to place that important vote,” said club president Lisa Reitzel, who also serves as the county’s public administrator.

In addition to Parson and Smith, others who will address the Lincoln Day gathering will include Lt. Gov. Mike Keho, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Also speaking will be several Republican legislators from the area, including 146th District Rep. Barry Hovis, 147th District Rep. Kathy Swan, 148th District Rep. Holly Rehder and 27th District Sen. Wayne Wallingford.