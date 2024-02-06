All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 12, 2020

51st Lincoln Day to feature Republican officeholders, candidates

Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouri’s Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program. The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Republic Women’s Club, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Doors will open at 5 p.m...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
About 700 people attended the Lincoln Day event March 10, 2012, at Ray's Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
About 700 people attended the Lincoln Day event March 10, 2012, at Ray's Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouri’s Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program.

The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Republic Women’s Club, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to educate individuals so they can be knowledgeable about the candidates and what they’re going to do for the county, state and their constituents prior to going to the polls to place that important vote,” said club president Lisa Reitzel, who also serves as the county’s public administrator.

In addition to Parson and Smith, others who will address the Lincoln Day gathering will include Lt. Gov. Mike Keho, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Also speaking will be several Republican legislators from the area, including 146th District Rep. Barry Hovis, 147th District Rep. Kathy Swan, 148th District Rep. Holly Rehder and 27th District Sen. Wayne Wallingford.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swan is running against Rehder in the Republican primary for the 27th District Senate seat while Wallingford and John Voss are seeking to replace Swan in Jefferson City as the state representative from Missouri’s 147th District. Voss is also listed among those scheduled to speak Saturday night.

With nearly a dozen officeholders and candidates on the program, Reitzel said each speaker’s time at the podium will be limited, but the dinner and program will give people “the opportunity to speak with legislators and candidates one-on-one about issues and concerns that are important to them,” she said.

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will cater the dinner. The program will be emceed by Faune Riggin of KZIM/KSIM radio.

Tickets are $25 in advance and are available at the Jackson Cash-Book Journal, 210 W. Main St. in Jackson, and at Horizon Screen Printing, 758 Commercial St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy