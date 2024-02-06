51st Lincoln Day to feature Republican officeholders, candidates

Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouri’s Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program.
The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Republic Women’s Club, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
“Our goal is to educate individuals so they can be knowledgeable about the candidates and what they’re going to do for the county, state and their constituents prior to going to the polls to place that important vote,” said club president Lisa Reitzel, who also serves as the county’s public administrator.
In addition to Parson and Smith, others who will address the Lincoln Day gathering will include Lt. Gov. Mike Keho, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Also speaking will be several Republican legislators from the area, including 146th District Rep. Barry Hovis, 147th District Rep. Kathy Swan, 148th District Rep. Holly Rehder and 27th District Sen. Wayne Wallingford.
Swan is running against Rehder in the Republican primary for the 27th District Senate seat while Wallingford and John Voss are seeking to replace Swan in Jefferson City as the state representative from Missouri’s 147th District. Voss is also listed among those scheduled to speak Saturday night.
With nearly a dozen officeholders and candidates on the program, Reitzel said each speaker’s time at the podium will be limited, but the dinner and program will give people “the opportunity to speak with legislators and candidates one-on-one about issues and concerns that are important to them,” she said.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will cater the dinner. The program will be emceed by Faune Riggin of KZIM/KSIM radio.
Tickets are $25 in advance and are available at the Jackson Cash-Book Journal, 210 W. Main St. in Jackson, and at Horizon Screen Printing, 758 Commercial St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.